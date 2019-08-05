Trending

Matthijs de Ligt News and Features

Date of birth: August 12, 1999
Instagram: @mdeligt_
Clubs: Ajax, Juventus
Country: Holland
Signing fee: £67.8 million

Came through Ajax's youth system before establishing himself in the Eredivisie giants' first team at the age of 17. The highly-rated centre-back helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and win the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before making the Nations League final with Holland. His strong performances earned him a big-money move to Juventus in 2019 and it didn't take him long to become a first-team regular for Maurizio Sarri's side.

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt

Back to square one: Ajax are stuck climbing a ladder they can never reach the top of

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Ajax Last season's Champions League semi-finalists lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, and didn't make it out of the group stage this time. It's a cycle they're doomed to repeat, writes Seb Stafford-Bloor

Joao Felix

Joao Felix beats Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and Erling Haaland to 2019 Golden Boy award

By Greg Lea

Atlético Madrid

Golden Boy winners

Who are the Golden Boy winners since 2003 – and what happened to them?

By Joe Brewin

Rafael van der Vaart Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix has scooped the 2019 award, so we take a look at where its previous winners wound up

Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona director Patrick Kluivert believes Matthijs de Ligt regrets choosing Juventus over Camp Nou move

By Greg Lea

Maurizio Sarri impressed by Juve’s will to win

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Matthijs De Ligt’s first Juventus goal secures Turin derby win

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Mason Mount Chelsea

Golden Boy 2019 nominees announced: Jadon Sancho, Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Mount make shortlist

By Billy Dunmore

Premier League The Golden Boy award's 20-man shortlist has been released – and features four Premier League players.

Martusciello praises Juventus’ spirit following last-gasp win over Napoli

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

A look at the world’s most expensive defenders following Maguire’s United move

By FourFourTwo Staff

Aymeric Laporte

