Matthijs de Ligt News and Features

Date of birth: August 12, 1999

Instagram: @mdeligt_

Clubs: Ajax, Juventus

Country: Holland

Signing fee: £67.8 million

Came through Ajax's youth system before establishing himself in the Eredivisie giants' first team at the age of 17. The highly-rated centre-back helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and win the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before making the Nations League final with Holland. His strong performances earned him a big-money move to Juventus in 2019 and it didn't take him long to become a first-team regular for Maurizio Sarri's side.