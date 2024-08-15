Lisandro Martinez says he 'cannot wait' to be reunited with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'cannot wait' to play alongside his former Ajax pals Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

De Ligt and Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich earlier this week, with both players potentially in line to make their Premier League debuts against Fulham on Friday evening at Old Trafford. Martinez, who played with the pair during his time in the Netherlands, hopes their previous relationship can be the perfect starting ground for success.

Erik ten Hag's obsession with players from the Netherlands is no more striking than his summer business at the Theatre of Dreams. With two more incomings now through the door, however, Martinez amplified his joy and spoke glowing about their talents.

"I'm so excited about Matthijs and Noussair," Licha told BBC's Football Focus earlier this week. "We are here to help them and they are really good players, that's why Manchester United bought them.

"They will show [that] quickly because they have really good qualities and they like to play football and they are special for our system. I think Matthijs will give us a strong personality, playing from the back, defending high, I can't wait to play with him."

De Ligt's arrival will provide much-needed cover for Ten Hag defensively, especially given the injury problems sustained by Manchester United's centre-backs last season. Jonny Evans, Casemiro and even Luke Shaw were often called up to fill in and the former Juventus man said the offer of playing at Old Trafford was too good to turn down.

"As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such a historic club," De Ligt told United's club media. "In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it."

"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I'm determined to continue that record at this special club."

