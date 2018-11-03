A-League Review: Keogh stars as Perth Glory move joint top

Andy Keogh scored for the third match running as 10-man Perth Glory moved level on points with Sydney FC at the top of the A-League with a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar.

Keogh looked set to continue his fine form in the sixth minute, only to be denied by Jamie Young's superb double save, with Brisbane's goalkeeper keeping out the striker's initial header before tipping the follow-up onto the crossbar.

Keogh had his goal nine minutes later, though, tucking in from close range following good work from Christopher Ikonomidis.

And Perth had their second midway through the second half, Keogh getting the better of the visitors' defence before unleashing a low strike that deflected in off Connor O'Toole.

Tomislav Mrcela's foul and subsequent red card enabled former Perth striker Adam Taggart to set up a grandstand finish from the penalty spot, but Brisbane could not find a late equaliser.

Mission accomplished - that's back-to-back wins for Glory! November 3, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, Western Sydney Wanderers claimed their first win of the season as they cruised to a convincing 3-0 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Alexander Baumjohann got the visitors up and running in the 11th minute, with Oriol Riera doubling their tally from the spot after the interval. Jordan O'Doherty rounded off the win late on at the culmination of a rapid counter-attack.

Elsewhere, Melbourne Victory climbed off the foot of the table thanks to a 1-0 victory at Newcastle Jets, who now sit bottom, with Keisuke Honda teeing up Terry Antonis' 71st-minute winner.