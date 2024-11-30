Aaaahhh, pull the trigger on a Theragun this Black Friday – a must-have device for footballers at any level

We've all been there as amateur footballers – 48 hours on from your last game your muscles are in agony and you're walking like the tinman.

Unlike the pros, I don't always have the time to complete a professional warm-down after playing on a weekend, or have the luxury of a personal massage therapist. The most I normally manage is to jog for the bus home.



Naturally, if it's been a particularly strenuous game, you end up paying for your physical efforts over the days that follow.

But one trick many of the pros are now using to aid muscle recovery can actually be replicated by anyone, wherever you play. The Therabody Relief Massage Gun is a handheld device specifically designed to counter muscle soreness and stiffness.

UK Theragun Black Friday Deals

Theragun Relief Massage Gun: was £125 now £99 at Argos Scientifically designed to provide fast and effective relief from muscle aches, tensions and stiffness. This version has three different speed settings and variable intensity, meaning you could find the setting that works best for your sore spot.

Theragun Elite (5th generation): was £349 now £249 at Therabody The most advanced version of the Theragun currently on the market. It comes with five different speed settings and you can connect to the Therabody app for guided routines.

The pros have been across the Theragun hype for a few years now, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson all big fans of the gun. Plenty of other top athletes from the world of the NBA, tennis and golf have also been spotted with the devices, while Therabody have even become an official partner of Manchester United.

But this clever gadget isn't only available to elite-level athletes. You can pick one up at a discount this Black Friday weekend, with a selection of great deals here for both UK and US customers.

US Theragun Black Friday Deals

Theragun Relief Massage Gun: was $149.99 now $119 at Amazon The original version of the Theragun is selling for 20% off in the US this Black Friday weekend. It comes with three different attachments that target different muscle groups.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun (2.0): was $199 now $149 at Amazon If you are often travelling and find your muscles aching after a long flight or drive, take a look at this mini massage gun which packs the same power, while being 30% lighter. Comes with three customisable speed ranges.