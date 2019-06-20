Terms of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to Manchester United revealed

The defender, who is currently on England duty at the European Under-21 Championships, has been identified as a major target for the Old Trafford club after an eye-catching 2018/19 campaign.

Andy Mitten reports for GQ that United believe a deal is all but done after reaching an agreement over wages and a transfer fee, with one final meeting scheduled to take place in London to go over the last details.

United will sign the player for £47 million, with add-ons taking the total cost of the deal up to £55 million, making him one of the most expensive full-backs ever.

The 21-year-old will earn £80,000 per week, seven times his current salary at Palace, and the Red Devils hope to offset some of the cost of the deal by selling Matteo Darmian back to Italy.

