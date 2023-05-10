AC Milan vs Inter Milan head-to-head record: Every stat you need to know ahead of Champions League semi-final

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is one of the greatest rivalries in world football, not least because they share the iconic San Siro, and the two Italian greats are set to face off against each other in the semi-finals of the Champions League for a shot at another European trophy in the final.

The Derby della Madonnina first took place in January 1909, with AC Milan running out 3-2 winners, and in the 114 years since, there have been 235 competitive meetings between the pair.

Fittingly, the record between AC and Inter is fairly evenly split, with the former taking the spoils on 79 occasions compared to the latter's 87. In total, they have drawn 69 games, too.

The majority of their match-ups have, naturally, taken place in Italy's Serie A, with 178 meetings between them in the top tier. While both have 19 league titles to their name - making them the joint-second most successful club in the country behind Juventus - it's actually Inter who are the superior when it comes to games in the Milan derby.

Inter have won 68 Serie A games against AC, with 56 draws and just 54 AC wins.

However, it's a different story in their small number of Champions League matches. While they've only played each other on four occasions in European competition, across two legs, AC Milan have won two and managed two draws, leaving Inter winless against their foes.

In the 2002/03 Champions League semi-finals, both games finished as draws. The first leg finished 0-0, with the second leg 1-1. Due to the away goals rule still in use at the time, though, AC Milan progressed to the final as the away side in the second match, despite both legs being played at San Siro.

Inter didn't have to wait long before their European revenge, the pair pitted against each other in the 2004/05 Champions League quarter-finals. Revenge never materialised, though.

AC Milan were 2-0 up from the first leg, with Shevchenko adding a third on aggregate in the first half of the second leg. Unfortunately, the second leg was abandoned in the 74th minute after Inter supporters struck Milan keeper Dida with a flare: Milan, comfortably ahead anyway, were awarded a win and we all got that great photo between Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi.

Bizarrely, once once in history have the sides faced each in a major final, with AC Milan coming out on top in the 1977 Coppa Italia.