Adidas release iconic Euro 2004 remake ball - along with some incredible Predators

Adidas have released a remake of the iconic Euro 2004 ball, with it set to debut in the Spain vs Colombia friendly at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Merging the design of the original ball with the technology used on the Euro 2024 ball set to be used in Germany, the Adidas Roteiro retains the same silver base with striking black lines to honour the European Championships held in Portugal 20 years ago.

Think Zinedine Zidane's two stoppage time winners against England, Wayne Rooney's double against Croatia in the group stages and, of course, Angelos Charisteas powerfully heading the ball past Ricardo in the final to hand Greece the tournament victory.

The iconic Roteiro ball has received a remake (Image credit: Adidas)

It was also used as the official match ball for the 2004 Asian Cup held in China a few months later, and has become an iconic - albeit decisive - ball from history.

Spain and Colombia were both spotted using the remake of the Euro 2004 ball in training ahead of their Friday friendly, with the logo of the tournament also incorporated to highlight its inspiration.

The remake ball costs £140, while the original ball is also set to be re-released for £130.

Alongside the remake of the Roteiro, Adidas have launched a brand new colourway for the Adidas Predator Elite, a football boot we rated extremely highly when reviewing them.

Pedri recreates the iconic Raul advert (Image credit: Adidas)

Jude Bellingham, Giacomo Raspadori and Marco Asensio were all seen wearing the boots during their respective international training sessions, which also pay homage to the tournament from 20 years ago.

Coming in a grey, silver and red colourway, the Predators will certainly stand out on the pitch, with them only being available in the tongue version. Zidane and Co. all wore a similar colourway in Portugal, with the remake costing £250 from the Adidas website.

