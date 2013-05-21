Ajax boss De Boer extends contract until 2017
By app
Ajax Amsterdam coach Frank de Boer has agreed a four-year deal to extend his contract until July 2017, the Dutch champions said on Tuesday.
De Boer succeeded Martin Jol in December 2010 and has guided the club to a title hat-trick in his time at the helm.
The 43-year-old, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career at clubs including Ajax and Barcelona, started his coaching career as assistant to former national team boss Bert van Marwijk in 2008 and also coached the Ajax Under-19s.
