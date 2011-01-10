Albelda out for a month after knee surgery
MADRID - Valencia midfielder David Albelda has been ruled out for a month after having knee surgery, the Spanish club said on Monday.
The 33-year-old former Spain international has been suffering from a lingering inflammation of the right knee over the last month and a half, the club said on their website.
He is expected back just before Valencia return to Champions League action for their last-16 first leg match at home to Schalke on Febuary 15.
