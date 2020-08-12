Alex Dyer feels frustrated as Kilmarnock are held by Ross County

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer believes his side were denied two clear penalties in their 2–2 draw against Ross County.

Chris Burke went down under pressure from Josh Reid in the first half, preceding further appeals when Ross Stewart appeared to handle the ball inside his own area in the second.

To rub salt into the wound, Stewart himself scored from the spot to save a point for the Staggies after Killie had gone 2–1 ahead.

Dyer said: “The officials have got to call what they see, but from where we were I thought they were blatant.

“Burke is an experienced player, he got past his man and got pulled down. Even if the referee hasn’t seen it, the linesman is right on that side, he should see it.

“The penalty that we didn’t get in the second half was definitely a penalty.

“I asked the ref after the game and he told me Stewart’s arms were right beside his body, and when you see it they’re right up in the air.

“We can go back up the road with three good performances, hopefully come the weekend we can try and turn that into a win.”

County had gone into half-time with a lead, but in around 20 minutes the game had turned on its head.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell was left frustrated that his side could not keep Killie out when put under pressure.

“I always know the opposition will have something in the game – varying styles and ways of playing – whether it be direct or trying to play through us,” he explained.

“The frustration for me was we conceded two goals in that spell. I thought we’d maybe weathered a storm.

“It was from us being in possession that we concede so I’ve just said to the players, I take full responsibility for that by asking them to try to pass the ball and try to be creative.

“These guys can punish you and we know that.”