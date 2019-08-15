Serie A giants queue up as Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez looks for Italy return

The 30-year-old has recently returned to training after a period out injured but is believed to not be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

The Mirror claims that the Manchester United forward wants a move to Serie A this summer with Juventus, Milan, Inter and Napoli all showing interest.

Old Trafford bosses are ready to listen to offers, but the prospect of a switch to Roma is unlikely after Sanchez was left unimpressed by their proposal, leading the capital club to cool their interest.

Juventus met the United forward’s agent Fernando Felicevich back in May and the Italian champions, Napoli and both Milan clubs are keen on a loan move.

However, that prospect is less appealing to the Red Devils, who are eager to get Sanchez’s huge salary off their books and know that they would likely have to contribute to his wages for a temporary deal to go through.

But a proposal structured around an initial loan with a commitment to sign Sanchez permanently next summer could appeal to the Premier League club.

