Allen eyes two wins from Wales' remaining qualifiers

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is targeting maximum points from October's remaining two World Cup qualifiers to secure a play-off berth in Group D.

With Tuesday's nervy 2-0 win in Moldova, Wales have climbed above Republic of Ireland to sit second behind leaders Serbia.

Chris Coleman's side are not currently among the eight best second-placed sides - who all advance to the play-offs - but that could change with a trip to winless Georgia ahead of a potential final-match showdown against Ireland.

And 27-year-old Allen is not yet ruling out the possibility of reeling in Serbia, who are four points clear in first.

"It will not be easy but we want to get maximum points and let us see where that leads us," Allen told Sky Sports.

"The big thing is that we have picked up six points from this camp and the team have momentum going into the final round of games.

"It was hard work, quite frustrating at times [against Moldova].

"We got the all-important goal and kept the pressure on."

Super-sub Ben Woodburn has been involved in 2 goals in his first 2 qualifiers for Wales (1 goal, 1 assist). September 5, 2017

Allen also heaped praised on emerging teenager Ben Woodburn after the Liverpool youngster helped turn another crucial contest in Wales' favour.

The 17-year-old followed up his winner against Austria on Saturday by supplying the cross for Hal Robson-Kanu's deadlock-breaking goal.

"What a camp it has been for Ben Woodburn. He has had a massive impact in both games and what a player he already is," the Stoke City man said.