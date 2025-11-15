Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales: Live streams, TV details for World Cup 2026 qualifier as Craig Bellamy bids to make further history
All the viewing details you need as Wales take one last crack at automatic qualification in Liechtenstein
Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales as Craig Bellamy's side attempt to secure an automatic qualification place for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.
► Date: Saturday 15 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 5.00pm GMT / 6.00pm CET / 12.00pm ET
► Venue: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz
► TV & Streaming: Fubo (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
► FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Bound to a place in the play-offs, Wales have a narrow chance of automatic qualification as they face Liechtenstein on Saturday.
Hoping Group J leaders Belgium somehow slip up in Kazakhstan, the Dragons are battling with North Macedonia for second place - but can also qualify via another avenue.
Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales for FREE on TV
Liechtenstein vs Wales will be shown live in the UK on BBC Two on Saturday evening. The free live stream is available on BBC iPlayer.
UK viewers can tune in at 16:45 GMT, 15 minutes before kick-off, with the game getting underway at 17:00 GMT.
Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales from anywhere
How to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales in Wales
Liechtenstein vs Wales will also be available to stream live on S4C and S4C Clic.
This is the official platform for Welsh TV viewers.
How to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales in the US
Live coverage of Liechtenstein vs Wales will be available for fans in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.
Liechtenstein vs Wales: Match Preview
Despite losing 4-2 against Belgium in last month's Group J clash, Wales can still automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Winning both of their final two fixtures would guarantee a second-placed finish - just ahead of North Macedonia - and therefore would secure a home semi-final tie.
Should Bellamy's side not complete their ultimate aim of two wins from two, they are effectively assured of a playoff spot through their UEFA Nations League performance in 2024.
They are confirmed, in some facility, set to have one more chance at qualifying, but whether they are at home or away remains to be decided.
After losing 3-0 in June, Liechtenstein's record against Wales does not make for pretty viewing.
Currently ranked 206th in the world, Konrad Funfstuck's side are shipping on average four goals a game, and that will please Wales no end.
Experienced defender Jens Hofer is also set to miss out, and is the only notable absentee for the hosts.
Wales will be without Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Kieffer Moore, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Danny Ward and Wes Burns, but Dan James looks set to return.
