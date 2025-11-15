Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales: Live streams, TV details for World Cup 2026 qualifier as Craig Bellamy bids to make further history

Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales as Craig Bellamy's side attempt to secure an automatic qualification place for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Bound to a place in the play-offs, Wales have a narrow chance of automatic qualification as they face Liechtenstein on Saturday.

Hoping Group J leaders Belgium somehow slip up in Kazakhstan, the Dragons are battling with North Macedonia for second place - but can also qualify via another avenue.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales for FREE on TV

Liechtenstein vs Wales will be shown live in the UK on BBC Two on Saturday evening. The free live stream is available on BBC iPlayer.

UK viewers can tune in at 16:45 GMT, 15 minutes before kick-off, with the game getting underway at 17:00 GMT.

Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales in Wales

Liechtenstein vs Wales will also be available to stream live on S4C and S4C Clic.

This is the official platform for Welsh TV viewers.

Away from home right now?

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales in the US

Live coverage of Liechtenstein vs Wales will be available for fans in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.

Liechtenstein vs Wales: Match Preview

Despite losing 4-2 against Belgium in last month's Group J clash, Wales can still automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Winning both of their final two fixtures would guarantee a second-placed finish - just ahead of North Macedonia - and therefore would secure a home semi-final tie.

Should Bellamy's side not complete their ultimate aim of two wins from two, they are effectively assured of a playoff spot through their UEFA Nations League performance in 2024.

They are confirmed, in some facility, set to have one more chance at qualifying, but whether they are at home or away remains to be decided.

After losing 3-0 in June, Liechtenstein's record against Wales does not make for pretty viewing.

Currently ranked 206th in the world, Konrad Funfstuck's side are shipping on average four goals a game, and that will please Wales no end.

Experienced defender Jens Hofer is also set to miss out, and is the only notable absentee for the hosts.

Wales will be without Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Kieffer Moore, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Danny Ward and Wes Burns, but Dan James looks set to return.