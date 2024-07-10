Amanda Staveley set to leave Newcastle United: Who is buying her shares and what does it mean for the club?

Newcastle United look set to bid farewell to the director who brokered the deal to bring in their Saudi owners

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners were part of the consortium looking to buy Newcastle
Amanda Staveley has been on the Newcastle United board since 2021

Amanda Staveley and her husband and business partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi are leaving Newcastle United, according to reports.

The financier, who also played an influential part in putting together the deal that saw Manchester City sold to Sheikh Mansour in 2008, has been on the Newcastle United board alongside Ghodoussi since 2021, when the club was taken over by Saudi investors.

