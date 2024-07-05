The real reason Newcastle United sold Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino became a national hero when he headed home a spectacular winner late in extra-time to send Spain through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals at hosts Germany’s expense. The Real Sociedad midfielder has featured in every game at the Euros for La Furia Roja, but started only once.

By far his biggest contribution so far was the last-gasp powerful header that continued a superb run for the Spaniards as they look to win a fourth European Championship title.

Many fans of English football will remember the name, but perhaps not the player, as Merino’s time at Newcastle United was just one year long as he left in July 2018.

Why was Merino's time at Newcastle so short?

In that time, the 21-year-old made 25 appearances for the St. James’ Park club, scoring one goal – a late header funnily enough, against Crystal Palace – before joining Sociedad.

Merino’s move from Borussia Dortmund was unorthodox from the start; his transfer was originally a loan, but was made permanent for an undisclosed fee after just five games as manager Rafa Benitez praised him for “making a great impression at the club.” Merino earned plenty of game time in the first half of the season at St. James’ Park, but lost his place after the New Year and ended the campaign on the bench.

Speculation around his future, and a return to Spain, was rife throughout the season, but there were suggestions that the reason for him leaving wasn’t purely down to performances.

Merino played in England for just one year

Although Benitez insisted Merino wanted to stay, the midfielder was not getting in the team anymore and suffered a semi-serious back injury. It then emerged that a contract clause existed that left the Magpies helpless to prevent his departure if it was met.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Merino had a low release clause that mirrored one that had been in place while he was a Dortmund player. It was said to be worth somewhere in the region of £10.5m to £13m and a “make-or-break demand from Merino’s representatives” when he first arrived from Germany permanently.

Therefore, when Sociedad came with a five-year deal and the promise of more regular minutes back in Spain, Merino packed his bags and wrote some fond words to the Toon faithful. “Thank you very much for this amazing year to all the toon family,” Merino wrote on Instagram.

“Massive experience that I’ll never forget. Thanks to the outstanding fans, who made me feel at home. All the best for the future and Howay the lads.” The move turned out to be a good one for Merino. Seven years later, he is still at Sociedad, where he won the Copa del Rey, starred in the Champions League and earned international honours.

