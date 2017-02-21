Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has escaped punishment for giving a fan the finger in the wake of Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hertha Berlin, although he will make a donation to charity as an apology.

The Italian admitted after the game that he showed a fan his middle finger because he was spat on, prompting the German Football Association (DFB) to open an inquiry into the matter.

Ancelotti consequently submitted an statement to explain his behaviour and the DFB has now decided to close their investigation.

"We regard Carlo Ancelotti's gesture in response to being spat at as an understandable emotional reaction," a Bayern statement reads.

"The DFB panel has accepted this position and will cease its inquiry.

"However, as an apology for his gesture Carlo Ancelotti will make a donation of € 5.000 to the DFB Foundation."