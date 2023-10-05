Andy Carroll reveals he was hoping to fail his medical ahead of £35m Liverpool move

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has revealed he hoped he would fail his medical before a deadline day move to Liverpool in 2011.

Liverpool made a late bid for Carroll after losing Fernando Torres to Chelsea and a transfer was wrapped up quickly on deadline day.

The former England striker had led the Magpies back into the Premier League the previous season and started well in the top flight, hitting 11 goals in 19 games. He also put pen to paper on a new five-year contract and insisted he was happy in his native north east.

"From the moment Liverpool made this incredible bid on deadline day, I found myself in a helicopter, without really understanding why," he told L’Équipe.

And the striker, who is now playing for Amiens in Ligue 1, added: "As I was injured, I remember hoping to fail my medical."

Carroll scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances for Liverpool. He started in the League Cup final win against Cardiff in 2012 and netted the Reds' goal in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup final that same season.

Later, he changed his view on the move to Liverpool, believing that it helped him to develop as a player and a person.

"This helped me grow up by taking me out of my comfort zone," he said. "Because I knew nothing about life and football, apart from Newcastle."

More Liverpool stories

Tottenham vs Liverpool: why was Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by VAR?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp blasts 'unfair' and 'crazy' decisions in Saturday's Premier League clash, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admits he is not a fan of VAR.

And Klopp has suggested that the only fair outcome would be to replay the game against Spurs.