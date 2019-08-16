Andy King to ask Brendan Rodgers about Scottish football after joining Rangers

Andy King will seek advice from Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers about life in Scottish football after signing for Rangers.

Former Celtic boss Rodgers told King he was free to go out on loan and the Wales international has signed a season-long deal at Ibrox.

King said: “I’ve not really spoken to him about coming here specifically but I will do.

“A man who was so successful in Scottish football with the titles he won, I will call him and ask him about life in Glasgow, what Scottish football’s like and stuff like that. But I have not really had the chance to do that.”

King had no concerns about Rodgers sanctioning the move to Celtic’s rivals.

“No, not at all,” the midfielder said. “I am really grateful for him being clear with me a couple of weeks ago.

“He said it was up to me to try and find a new challenge and fortunately I have managed to do that – a massive challenge at a massive football club and one I am delighted to be at.”

King has had loan spells with Swansea and Derby over the past 18 months, the latter being cut short by an ankle injury in February this year.

The 30-year-old, whose Leicester contract expires next summer, said: “I had a conversation a couple of weeks ago with Leicester, before the last pre-season friendly game, and they were saying after last season, when I got injured, I need to go and try and play more regular games.

“They were pretty clear with me and I was grateful for the manager telling me that and giving me a bit of time. And once I heard about Rangers’ interest obviously it was the only place I wanted to come and I’m delighted to be here now.”

King scored two goals in nine starts and 16 substitute appearances during Leicester’s Premier League-winning campaign of 2015-16 and he admits the lure of competing for more silverware was a major factor in his move.

When asked how he could better his English title success, he said: “It’s obviously a hard one but it’s a fresh challenge. I can sit here and say that I have won the top flight in England so I want to come to Scotland and do the same.

“With Rangers potentially playing European football, and competing for trophies, that was really big for me. I didn’t just want to go somewhere and see out a few years and play for nothing almost.

“I wanted to come here and have a real chance to try and win various amounts of silverware and hopefully play in European competitions. That was a massive pull for me.”

Dealing with the growing expectations of that unlikely league success has also given King a grounding in how to handle the demands of the Rangers fans.

“I guess with Rangers you expect to win,” he said. “You have to come in knowing that only winning is good enough.

“Maybe at Leicester, apart from the year we won the league, no-one is expecting us to go out and win week in, week out like we did.

“Yes, it’s a different pressure but I’m experienced enough now and been through enough to be able to deal with that.

“The pressure that season probably came from Christmas time, we were top at Christmas and people were waiting for us to fall away and fall away and it never happened.

“There was pressure but you need to have pressure from yourself to go out and perform and get three points.

“You put as much pressure on yourself as a professional and a player as you do from anything which comes from the outside.”