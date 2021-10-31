Antonio Conte not willing to take charge of Manchester United mid-season - report

Antonio Conte would not be willing to take charge at Manchester United in the middle of the season, according to reports.

The out-of-work Italian has strongly been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job in recent days.

The Norwegian came under huge pressure following a seismic 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool last weekend.

Solskjaer ultimately earned a stay of execution, but reports stated he had only three games to save his job.

The first of those ended well, as United eased to a 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

But the pressure has not dissipated entirely and Solskjaer will no doubt come in for further criticism if United lose to Atalanta on Tuesday.

Next weekend's Manchester derby could also be key in determining the 48-year-old's future.

Conte is seen as a leading contender to take charge at Old Trafford should a vacancy appear.

The former midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, having won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter.

He left the latter club at the end of last season and has been out of work since then.

According to Todofichajes, Conte is not prepared to take charge of a club in the middle of a season.

He would prefer to wait until the end of the campaign before assessing the state of play across Europe.

Conte might have more than one suitor next summer and he will no doubt choose his next move carefully.

The report states that the ex-Chelsea boss would be willing to work in the Premier League again following his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Conte would also be open to working for another club in Serie A, and he could even take a national team job.

The Italian managed his country at Euro 2016 before taking the reins at Chelsea after the tournament.

Solskjaer will hope that his own position is secure by the time Conte is ready to return to work.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FEATURE Liverpool's revival: 5 reasons Jurgen Klopp's Reds are so good right now

QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League club's stat-holders?

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans