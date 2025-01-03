Arsenal could sign Premier League star with just ONE GOAL to his name this season: report

Arsenal could open up their January cheque book with an off-the-cuff striker addition.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been rocked by the injury sustained to Bukayo Saka in recent weeks, with the England international now set for an extended period on the sidelines. Gabriel Jesus looks to be benefiting most from the 23-year-old’s setback.

But with there an obvious need for Arsenal to add more to their frontline, talk of a forward arriving at the Emirates has increased week after week. Multiple names have been linked including one man with just one Premier League goal to his name this season.

Arsenal linked with move for Evan Ferguson

Ferguson could be available this window (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Talksport, Evan Ferguson is available for a move away from the south-coast and plenty of teams, including Arsenal, have expressed their desire to loan him. Everton, Leicester City, Fulham and West Ham are touted as possible destinations.

But the Gunners interest is thought to be more permanent, given his age and Premier League pedigree. A price of around £45m is mooted as the required fee.

Injury to Saka could see Arsenal dip into the market for another attacker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury with Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck currently bearing the weight in attack this season.

"At first, I think he needs to get back on the pitch", Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said recently .

“The rumours, I won't discuss them in public. I think it's very important the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player and then it's most important to be honest with each other, to find the right solution for the club and in the end also for the player.

“I'm really happy that Evan is in our squad and I'm hoping that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, Ferguson could be nurtured into a Premier League star given his age and a move to Arsenal make realistic sense if Brighton are to stick with Pedro and Welbeck.