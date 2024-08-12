Arsenal director teases exciting announcement: 'You won't be disappointed'

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has asked fans for patience, the club aims to deliver exciting business over the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have so far only brought in one new player, in the form of left-back Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian made his Emirates Stadium bow against Lyon in a friendly yesterday.

With Mikel Merino said to be close to joining, too, Arsenal have been focused more on outgoings of late. New quotes from Edu, however, suggest that there is an exciting signing or two yet to come.

Arsenal beat Lyon at the weekend, as Riccardo Calafiori debuted (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Green of Sky Sports has claimed that Edu has even given fans personal assurances. Arsenal have recently been in the United States for preseason, where supporters were given an audience with the former Invincible, who teased plans over the coming weeks.

“I was speaking to a couple of Arsenal fans who were on the USA tour and had a chance to speak to Edu,” Green claims. “Edu said, with regards to transfers coming in, ‘Be patient, you won’t be disappointed at the end!’”

VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Such language certainly suggests that Arsenal are set to move for a bigger star than Merino. It's believed that the Euro 2024 winner could cost little more than £20 million, taking complete spending this summer to around £80m, when factoring in Calafiori's signing and David Raya's permanent deal from Brentford.

Arsenal spent £200m last summer on Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. With another attacker rumoured, FourFourTwo expects some kind of reinforcement up front, especially given that other stars are looking close to exits.

Mikel Merino looks close to joining (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah look like following fellow Hale End graduate Emile Smith Rowe out of the door this summer. That would leave Arsenal with just six senior attackers in the squad, in the shape of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal have been linked with a new forward all summer. The sales of academy graduates will at least offer pure profit for players leaving London Colney.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are said to be speeding through the signing of Mikel Merino ahead of the Premier League starting this weekend. Kieran Tierney's time at the club looks to be over, while Eddie Nketiah is primed for an exit.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Mikel Arteta hired professional pickpocketers to steal from his players, in order to teach them a lesson.