Arsenal report: World-class sporting director to 'accept' offer to replace Edu

Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring in a new director, with Edu Gaspar leaving the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Director Edu during a training session in January 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Director Edu during a training session in January 2024 (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to secure Edu Gaspar's replacement as the club's sporting director.

The Gunners were rocked by the surprise revelation last month that club legend Edu was to leave after five years behind the scenes. The Brazilian won the title with Arsenal in 2004 and has been integral to rebuilding the club to compete for titles.

Though the likes of Tomas Rosicky has been linked, along with a role change for academy director Per Mertesacker, it looks as if the north Londoners may recruit externally for the job – with manager Mikel Arteta's job seemingly becoming more secure as a result.

Arsenal are in 'advanced talks' over new director

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on November 30, 2024 in London, England.

Arteta's position may be strengthened as a result of a new hire (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arteta, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, is very much Edu's man.

The outgoing Brazilian was relatively new in the job when he led the decision to sack Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium in favour of Arteta – who he has heavily backed since – so the Arsenal boss may be forgiven for feeling a little uneasy about a change in working relationship behind the scenes.

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Aston Villa FC and Juventus at Villa Park on November 27, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

Emery was sacked by Edu (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Foot Mercato, however, are reporting that advanced negotiations have taken place between Arsenal and Real Sociedad director Roberto Olabe over moving to the Premier League at the end of the season, with Sport Witness relaying information from Spain that a “captivated” Olabe ”would accept” the challenge.

This would appear to be good news for Arteta – and not just because it adds another Basque to the Arsenal backroom staff. La Real have enjoyed a positive relationship with the Gunners in recent seasons, with Mikel Merino's transfer over the summer a big example.

The Spanish international was linked with a move throughout the transfer window, with Arsenal negotiating a healthy deal for both parties, despite a release clause being in place.

Prior to that, Kieran Tierney's loan move to San Sebastian was seen as a leftfield choice despite interest elsewhere, helping to foster a bond between the two clubs.

Kieran Tierney playing for Real Sociedad, 2023

Tierney moving to Real Sociedad helped bond the two clubs (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be a world-class hire. Real and Arsenal share the same values of promoting young talent from within their academy and growing a community culture in which players see their club as an end goal and not a stepping stone. Olabe has a reputation as an excellent recruiter, too, and has grown Txuri-Urdin to compete in the Champions League last season.

Arteta played for Real Sociedad, his hometown club, during 2004/05 before moving to Everton.

