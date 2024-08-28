Arsenal in talks to ditch England star - triggering agreed move for his replacement: report

Southampton are in talks with Arsenal – and the Saints have seen an initial bid rejected for one of Mikel Arteta's in-demand stars.

The Saints have lost both of their opening Premier League games this season, with manager Russell Martin keen to bolster his backline. Southampton returned to the top flight last season after beating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has started both games so far in 2024/25 but there has been some talk a new shot-stopper could now arrive to challenge him. The Saints' biggest arrival so far is the capture of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is still looking to do business (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Aaron Ramsdale is edging closer to a move to Southampton, after his proposed move to Wolves broke down. The Saints have had their first bid rejected but are now expected to re-enter the market in hopes a deal can still be agreed before Friday's deadline.

Transfermarkt values Ramsdale at €25 million (£21m). His status at Arsenal is complicated, however, by him having signed a long-term deal as recently as last year – before David Raya arrived to unsurp him at the Emirates Stadium.

The report further states how Arsenal are demanding that all of Ramsdale’s wages be covered as part of a loan agreement. They’re also insisting on a £5m loan fee. Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford this summer, who is expected to continue as the Gunners number one.

Southampton are back in the market after their proposed move for Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow failed his medical examination. “Dear Feyenoorders, I was on my way to the Premier League,” he wrote on Instagram. “After a very special day last Sunday, for which I am very grateful, I was preparing for departure from Feyenoord. I didn’t find that easy and it wasn’t my first choice, but it had to be for the sake of my career.

Aaron Ramsdale is looking for consistent minutes (Image credit: Alamy)

“The medical examination has shown that Southampton has a different vision than Feyenoord on how to treat an old injury. I’m fully fit and this doesn’t bother me, but I respect the vision of Southampton's medical staff. This is why I return to Rotterdam, to my club Feyenoord. My bond with the city and the club is iron-strong. I keep fighting for a place in the goal of Feyenoord and the Dutch national team.”

FourFourTwo thinks Ramsdale would be a welcome addition at Southampton on loan. He already has Premier League experience and up until recently was in the conversation to oust Jordan Pickford as England's number one goalkeeper.

