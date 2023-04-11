"He's a clown, it's an act": Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slammed by BT Sport pundit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his pitchside theatrics have not gone down well with BT Sport's Chris Sutton
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a "clown" for the way he acts on the touchline.
That's according to BT Sport pundit, Chris Sutton, who says that he has no time for the Basque boss's pitchside energy, in a no-holds-barred rant. Sutton, who works on BT Sport's Score show has called Arteta's demeanour "an act" – but admits that it is getting results.
This isn't the first time that the Arsenal boss has come under flack this term. Arteta's animated persona has also been criticised by the likes of former Sky anchor Richard Keys (opens in new tab) – with the 41-year-old telling Sky Sports (opens in new tab), “You can always get better in life, innit,” after a yellow card this season.
“There's no doubt Arteta has acted like a clown in the technical area at times, and the punters love all that stuff. They do love it, Sutton told bettingsites.co.uk (opens in new tab).
“They love seeing the manager jumping up and around and animated, and in the fourth official’s face. I don't and I think it's a bit of an act at times. He'll say something different but the most important thing is what he’s saying in the sanctuary of the dressing room.
“And clearly, the messages are getting across and the work he's doing on the training ground is really working with this Arsenal team.
“But as you know all that jumping around isn't necessary for me.”
Sutton is correct that Arteta is doing something right. After a disappointing end to last season in which the Gunners finished outside of the Champions League spots, his side now lead the Premier League by six points with just eight games remaining in the Premier League.
The Spaniard has a win percentage of 58.1 per cent in the Arsenal job.
