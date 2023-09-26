Arsenal ready to move for Premier League striker in January: report

Arsenal are considering a January swoop for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to reports.

The Gunners have enjoyed a largely positive start to the season, taking 14 points from a possible 18 after six rounds of fixtures.

Arsenal have scored 11 goals to date - fewer than the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Ivan Toney has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has prompted talk that Mikel Arteta could seek to add a prolific centre-forward to the ranks in the winter window.

According to the Daily Mirror, Toney has emerged as Arsenal's top target given his excellent track record in the Premier League.

The England international scored 20 top-flight goals last season, a tally bettered by only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Toney is suspended until January 16 for breaching FA betting rules, but that has not put Arsenal off.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted that Ivan Toney could seek pastures new (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that Brentford will demand £60m for their most prized asset, who is valued at £30.4m by Transfermarkt.

And Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted that the west Londoners will listen to offers for Toney.

"I think every club in the world are a selling club apart from five or six clubs," he told Sky Sports.

"We are a selling club - if the right price is there and I think it’s the right time for the players to go."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Declan Rice's fitness after he was taken off against Tottenham on Sunday.

Thomas Partey could push for a move away from the Emirates in January unless he is given reassurances over his future.

And the evidence suggests that Arsenal are actually better this season than they were in 2022/23.