"He's going nowhere": Arsenal refuse to entertain bids for highly-rated wonderkid

Arsenal are refusing to let Gabriel Martinelli leave the club - even on loan.

The Brazilian wonderkid, who won Olympic gold in the summer with his nation, has found game-time hard to come by this season, having started just two of Arsenal's fixtures in the league.

Last season, the forward was restricted to scant appearances too, after a return from a knee injury was cut short in the build-up to an FA Cup fixture against Newcastle. Arsenal were careful to rest the youngster and limit his time on the pitch.

Now, reports are saying that Arsenal won't let the player leave the club on loan in January to experience more first-team exposure.

“Arsenal have received some proposals for Gabriel from European clubs but they’ve refused - he’s considered not for sale,” Martinelli's father Joao reportedly told journalists, according to social media transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Of all of Arsenal's young talents, Martinelli is considered one of the most exciting by Arsenal fans.

The 20-year-old was brought in from Brazilian side Ituano for a nominal fee in 2019, back when Unai Emery managed the club. Later, it was revealed that Manchester United had offered the player a trial.

Martinelli impressed in his debut season, scoring a brace against Liverpool in the League Cup and netting at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw, after running 67 yards with the ball. Injury curtailed his season, however.

There has been speculation about how much Mikel Arteta rates him and whether he has plans for him in his Arsenal side - but the Gunners boss has insisted that he likes Martinelli and simply doesn't want to rush his development.

"He's an 18-year-old kid with all the enthusiasm. Brave [enough] to threaten the opponent every time," Arteta said in 2020.

Martinelli's last appearance came in the closing minutes against Watford as a substitute last week.