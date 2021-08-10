Arsenal release 90s-inspired Adidas third kit for the 2021/22 season

Arsenal have dropped their new third kit for the upcoming season - and it's a beauty.

Inspired by Arsenal shirts of the 1990s, Adidas have given the Gunners a blue, zigzagging top similar in style to Ajax's icy away jersey of last season. Arsenal traditionally wear dark and light blue coloured shirts as a third kit, with this season's offering featuring touches of red and white.

As with Adidas's other big-name club third shirts this season, the three stripes on the logo are a different colour to the "Adidas" text.

⚡️ A BOLT FROM THE BLUE ⚡️Introducing our new @adidasfootball third kit for 2021/22 🆕#createdwithadidasAugust 10, 2021 See more

Adidas manufactured kits for Arsenal in the early 1990s - but it wasn't until Nike took over the deal that the north Londoners wore blue more regularly. 1994/95's away shirt first featured the lightning bolt pattern, with the following season's away shirt - Arsene Wenger's first campaign as manager - featuring a second lightning bolt pattern with more prominent light blue.

Arsenal will debut this brand-new shirt in the Premier League opener against Brentford on Friday 13 August.

