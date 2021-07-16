Arsenal release brand new Adidas home shirt for the 2021/22 season

Arsenal have released their new Adidas home shirt, which strips the design back to basics and takes influence from the shirts that Arsenal wore in 1999.

The design has been compared on social media to Ajax's iconic shirts, though blue is particularly prominent in the Adidas stripes and the piping on the top. This is perhaps a reference to the 1997-99 Gunners shirts - the first to feature the Dreamcast sponsor. Kieran Tierney's a fan.

“I love it,” the left-back said. “It’s a smart design and I can’t wait to pull it on and represent this club in front of our supporters once again. It simply hasn’t been the same without our fans. We’re raring to go and can’t wait for Emirates Stadium to be rocking again.”

The authentic jersey will feature adidas’ new HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL, cooling technology that ensures the wearer feels cool, while keeping players dry and confident in the game. The replica version features AEROREADY – FEEL READY, which offers similar technologies to help athletes feel comfortable and ready to play.

The kit will be worn against Rangers tomorrow in a friendly which forms part of the Scottish Champions’ 150th anniversary celebrations.

