Arsenal report: Gunners not giving up on Moises Caicedo despite new Brighton deal

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton in the Premier League.

Arsenal have not given up on hope of signing Moises Caicedo after the Brighton midfielder signed a new contract with his current employers.

That is according to a report by Football Insider (opens in new tab), which states that the Gunners, Manchester United (opens in new tab), Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) are all considering a summer swoop for the Ecuador international, who has been one of Brighton (opens in new tab)'s star performers this term.

Caicedo submitted a transfer request in January in an attempt to force through a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab).

The Emirates Stadium descended into pandemonium following Reiss Nelson's dramatic winner (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But Brighton stood firm and turned down a bid of £70m for one of their most prized assets, leaving Arsenal frustrated.

Caicedo then put pen to paper on a new contract which runs until 2027, with Brighton having the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

Yet according to the aforementioned report, that does not necessarily mean Caicedo will be staying at the Amex Stadium beyond this season.

However, it will likely take a mammoth bid from one of Caicedo's suitors to prise him away from the Seagulls.

Brighton valued the 21-year-old at £90m in January and the asking price may now have increased on account of his new deal.

But despite signing fresh terms, Caicedo still believes his long-term future lies away from the Amex, with the midfielder keen to play at the highest level possible.

Reiss Nelson could be rewarded with a new contract after being the hero against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much could depend on how Brighton fare for the rest of the season. Currently eighth in the table, they are seven points adrift of the top four but have as many as three games in hand on the teams above them.

European football is a realistic prospect for Roberto De Zerbi's side, and that could help to persuade Caicedo to stay put for at least another year.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United could all rival Arsenal for the Ecuadorian's signature, as all three clubs seek to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

