Arsenal set for shock Raheem Sterling move: report

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Chelsea star Raheem Sterling this summer to bolster their attack.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made a habit of reuniting himself with players he worked with at Manchester City, when he was assistant to Pep Guardiola. The Basque's first signing at the Emirates was Pablo Mari – formerly of City – before last summer saw the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With David Ornstein (opens in new tab) of the Athletic (opens in new tab) now telling NBC Sports (opens in new tab) that Arsenal want to sign another forward this summer, it seems as if the north Londoners might be prepared to capitalise on uncertainty at Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Arteta has signed a few former City stars (Image credit: Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Arsenal are interested in signing Sterling, who can operate across the frontline of a 4-3-3. The England international has the other significant advantage of being well-versed in the positional play that both Guardiola and Arteta operate with.

Sterling has proven at the very highest level that he is not only capable of putting up the kind of output that Arsenal would demand but he can also play as a touchline winger swooping into finish and create for team-mates.

Arsenal have a working relationship of sorts with Chelsea, too, having signed Jorginho in January. With the Blues looking to trim their squad this summer, one of their marquee summer buys could in fact be a key candidate for the chop, given that megamoney buy Mykhaylo Mudryk plays in his position.

This would give Arsenal the option of having Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as strikers, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as left-wingers and Bukayo Saka fighting it out with Raheem Sterling on the right-wing for the last spot in the team.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of decisions about Arsenal's frontline (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Blues paid around £50 million for Sterling last summer – roughly the same amount that City bought him for back in 2015. It's likely that the 28-year-old could move for a similar fee yet again, should the west Londoners want to cash in on him while he's nearing peak age.

Sterling is valued at around €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

