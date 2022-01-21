Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave but must choose between these FIVE elite clubs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been told he can leave Arsenal this month and must now choose between PSG, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille.

That is according to Sky Sports, who reveal the quintet of superclubs have each made enquiries over the striker's availability. Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta is reportedly happy to see the player leave after a dispute saw the Gabon international stripped of the club captaincy and pushed to the fringes of the Gunners' squad.

Aubameyang is back at Arsenal's training ground this week, having been diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test at the Africa Cup of Nations. He has revealed he is "fine" following the incident, however.

"I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!" The 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram.

It is as yet unknown whether the Gabon captain will fly back to Cameroon to finish his nation's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Gabon are set to face Burkina Faso on Sunday in the round of 16. Aubameyang hasn't played for them at all so far.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star still has 18 months left on his Arsenal contract but the club has grown frustrated with some of his off-field behaviour. He hasn't featured at all for the Gunners since an early December draw with Everton.

Until the game against the Toffees, Aubameyang had been widely considered a talisman in the side since joining in 2018. He has scored 68 Premier League goals for the north London side in 128 outings.

