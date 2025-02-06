Arsenal star admits he wants transfer but says 'it's not just my decision'

One Arsenal star has admitted wanting a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were knocked out of the League Cup last night to a brilliant Newcastle United performance, with the Toon triumphing 4-0 on aggregate. Once again, manager Mikel Arteta watched his team struggle to break down a difficult block despite creating the chances to turn the game in their favour.

Arsenal's Premier League hopes remain hanging by a thread, with the North Londoners some six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, while the Champions League remains their only other route to silverware this season.

Arsenal have been short of numbers since Bukayo Saka's injury in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta takes his squad to Dubai today for a midseason warm-weather training camp which includes 15-year-old talent Max Dowman and 16-year-old Jack Porter.

Numbers are stretched with major injuries to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, while Gabriel Martinelli limping off at St. James' Park is a worry for Arteta, with the Brazilian set for an MRI scan on his hamstring.

Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury against Newcastle United (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite lacking bodies, Arteta chose not to recall any of the players currently on loan away from N5 when he had the chance to in January, such as Fabio Vieira or Reiss Nelson.

Now, in comments made to Mucho Deporte in Spain, another of those forgotten Emirates men, Albert Sambi Lokonga, has said that he would like to sign for Sevilla, who he is currently plying his trade for in La Liga.

“I feel very good. I’m growing,” the Belgian said. “I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good.

“I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year.”

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks set for an Arsenal exit (Image credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Lokonga was given a chance to be Thomas Partey's understudy in the no.6 position for Arsenal up until the arrival of Jorginho in January 2023. He was then sent on loan, first to Crystal Palace and then to Luton Town, where he struggled for minutes due to injury when the Hatters went down.

The Andalucians only retain the option to buy the 25-year-old rather than an obligation. FourFourTwo touted Lokonga as being a sensible solution to the issues that Arteta has found in the left-sided no.8 position – but the signing of Mikel Merino over the summer only pushed Lokonga further down the pecking order.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Sevilla will look to haggle with Arsenal over signing Lokonga permanently rather than meeting the option to sign him in the loan contract. Arsenal will likely have a new sporting director by then, owing to the exit of Edu Gaspar, so their stance on settling for a lower figure will depend entirely on who is heading the negotiations.

Lokonga is worth €12 million, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal have a free weekend, with FA Cup action returning with the Fourth Round.