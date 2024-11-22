Arsenal star to end transfer talk with new contract offer: report

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to tie down a reliable member of his squad

Arsenal's turbulent start to the 2024/25 season has been amplified by a lack of prominent goal scorers in the team as out-and-out strikers have become somewhat of a rarity at the club.

While Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah top the scoring charts for their title-chasing sides, Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League so far is Kai Havertz, with four goals from 11 games.

Inconsistent performances and availability across the front line have made the task even more difficult for Arteta, who continues to appear unsure on his preferred front three moving forward.

Arsenal star set for contract talks

Leandro Trossard looks set to extend his Arsenal stay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most frustrating case so far is Leandro Trossard, who has found himself embroiled in red card drama amid an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Having played a key role in Arsenal's title challenge last season, the Belgian has managed just two goals in 11 league appearances this season.

Trossard has struggled for goal involvements this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old forward was subject to plenty of speculation over the summer after establishing himself as a key member of Arteta's squad last season, reportedly turning down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in favour of staying at the Emirates.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are set to reward Trossard's loyalty with a bumper new deal as he looks to further cement his place as Arteta's first-choice left-winger.

The forward's current deal runs until 2026, meaning the club are in no rush with negotiations, although it is believed the new deal will come with a considerable wage increase to demonstrate the Belgian's increasing importance in the squad.

Trossard has managed 33 goal involvements in 83 games for the club since joining from Brighton in 2022, netting some crucial goals in Arsenal's biggest moments of the last two years.

Trossard will be hoping to get back to scoring ways this weekend as the Gunners look to end a spell of just two wins in the last seven games in all competitions.

Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates on Saturday knowing that defeat would see Nuno Espirito Santo's side leapfrog them in the standings.