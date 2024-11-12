Arsenal talks with generational talent defender could be their most important deal in a decade amid Real Madrid interest: report

Arsenal want to extend the contract of one of their defensive assets.

Mikel Arteta - ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has continued to build a solid spine after last season's impressive defensive output, in which the Gunners had the Premier League's best defence, conceding just 29 goals after 38 games played.

That, however, proved to not be enough as Manchester City pipped them to the title on the final day. Riccardo Calafiori was subsequently brought in to further help Arteta's backline. But with an ode to the future, Arsenal have begun talks over extending another defender's contract.

Arsenal want to extend William Saliba's contract beyond its current expiry of 2027

Arsenal defender William Saliba (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sports Witness, Arsenal have begun talks with William Saliba about extending his contract at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2027.

Saliba, 23, joined the club from Saint Etienne back in 2019 and following a loan spell at Marseille in recent years, has solidified himself as one the best young defenders in world football.

William Saliba (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has prompted Real Madrid to circle the talented Frenchman, who has himself stated he wants to overtake the likes of Virgil van Dijk by becoming the best defender in world football.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Saliba said: "I have been on the right track for the past two seasons, especially last season. I am perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world.

"I think I am one of the best at the moment, but to say that I have to win some titles. I think that is what I am missing right now.

"If you win titles you are good and if you don't, you can't say you are the best. That's what I believe. I am one of the best in the world."

In FourFourTwo's view, Saliba seems happy to stay at Arsenal, but with Real Madrid's rumoured interest in the defender, could we see the 23-year-old become the next superstar to head to Spain?



Arsenal are back in Premier League action after the international break, taking on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in a bid to close the growing gap on current leaders Liverpool.