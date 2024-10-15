Arsenal to begin talks over surprise sale of young midfielder: report

Arsenal look like cashing in a young midfielder, with talks set to open on what may be deemed as a surprise sale.

The Gunners have started the season well and are unbeaten in the Premier League. The club have coped incredibly well without captain Martin Odegaard – who was injured on international duty last month – with manager Mikel Arteta finding solutions in the centre of the park.

In fact, Arsenal have won every game in the Premeir League this season in which they've finished with 11 players, following two red cards in two draws.

Arsenal to open talks over midfield exit

Arsenal could lose several midfielders next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is still talk that Arsenal could look to let Thomas Partey leave, while Jorginho is wanted by Serie A clubs – but the Gunners could in fact let another midfielder depart, too.

Now, Estadio Deportivo in Spain report that Albert Sambi Lokonga's buyout fee on loan at Sevilla is €12 million. The serial Europa League winners believe that the figure can be negotiated and intend to discuss it with parent club Arsenal later down the line.

Albert Sambi Lokonga spent last season on loan at Luton Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lokonga joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021, partly on the back of a recommendation from then-Anderlecht boss, Vincent Kompany. The Belgian saw promise in the Arsenal midfield but when Arteta switched from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3, Lokonga struggled to adapt to being a lone No.6.

FourFourTwo noted earlier this year, however, that the young star was the perfect fit for Arsenal's left-sided central midfield berth, leaving money to spent elsewhere this summer. Arteta, instead, signed Mikel Merino for a very good fee – who took Lokonga's squad number, No.23.

The fact that Sevilla are interested in taking up the option to purchase Lokonga is somewhat of a surprise. The Andalucian outfit are renowned for failing to permanently sign players that they bring to the club on loan deals – though FourFourTwo is unsurprised that they are looking to negotiate the €12m fee, despite it already being what we deem to be very low for a player of Lokonga's quality and potential.

This is one of several loans that the 24-year-old has been sent on since joining Arsenal as a relative youngster. In 2023, the starlet went to play for Crystal Palace under Gunners legend Patrick Vieira, only to have the misfortune of Vieira being sacked and replacement Roy Hodgson playing in a very different style to that of Arteta's Arsenal.

Last season, Lokonga went on loan to Rob Edwards' Luton Town, where he was much more of a hit – though in a season blighted with fitness issues, the Belgian couldn't save the Hatters from the drop.

Lokonga is worth €12m exactly, according to Transfermarkt. His contract at Arsenal expires in 2026.