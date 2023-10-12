Arsenal want defensive midfield sensation – changing Declan Rice's role: report

Arsenal are, slowly but surely, assembling one of the most feared squads in Europe, and Mikel Arteta has identified the next player to take the Gunners to the next level.

After signing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer of 2022, Arsenal shocked everyone by challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. While they ultimately fell short, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya highlights their ambition as a club on a sharp upwards trajectory.

Rice has proven key so far this season as they fight at the top of the table once again, but Arteta has alternated between starting the England international at the base of his midfield three and in a more advanced position. That looks all set to change, however, with the potential incoming of an 18-year-old defensive midfielder.

Rice could be moved further forwards with a new signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are interested in Royal Antwerp and Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, and could look to swoop in January for his signature.

Any potential transfer could be helped by the possible departure of Jorginho. While the Italian only signed for Arsenal last January, the Mirror is reporting that Barcelona are weighing up a move to sign the Italian, freeing up space in Arteta's squad as a result.

The Gunners will likely face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona for Vermeeren, however, with the report suggesting that Vermeeren will have the pick of clubs when he does decide to leave his boyhood side.

Vermeeren has stood out at Royal Antwerp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valued at around £15m, the 18-year-old has made fewer than 50 senior appearances during his fledgling career, but Arsenal have been impressed enough with his performances to consider signing him.

The club, reportedly, see him as the perfect defensive midfield option to allow Declan Rice to roam around higher up the pitch, akin to the role Granit Xhaka performed last season.

He is also in line to make his senior international debut for Belgium during their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden, after earning his first call-up for the national side in October.

