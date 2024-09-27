Arsenal boosted as cut-price fee for top transfer target revealed: report

Arsenal’s transfer business this summer had one ultimate aim - to ensure Mikel Arteta has the squad to knock Manchester City off their perch.

The Gunners have finished second to Pep Guardiola’s side in each of the past two seasons and while we wait to see if the additions of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and loan star Raheem Sterling are enough to end City’s historic run of league titles, the club will continue to improve the squad.

This summer’s work in the transfer market was slanted towards the defence and midfield, but in recent weeks, Arsenal’s next reported transfer target has emerged, and this is a player that would improve the attack of almost any side in Europe.

Arsenal learn 'reduced' Florian Wirtz price tag

Germany and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is now believed to the latest attacking name on the Gunners' transfer list for next season, with the club said to be 'fully committed' to bringing the 21-year-old to the Premier League next season.

Initial reports had mooted a huge £125million transfer fee, which would eclipse the £105million that the Gunners spent on Declan Rice in 2023 that set a new club record.

Florian Wirtz in action for Germany (Image credit: Adidas)

But according to Abendzeitung Munich, Wirtz will be available for significantly less than this, as they quote Leverkusen's asking price as being closer to £83.4million (€100million), which should put him well within Arsenal's financial means.

Wirtz was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year last season after ending the campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists. After impressing at Euro 2024 on home soil this summer, Wirtz has continued this momentum in the new season, having scored six goals in his seven appearances so far.

It will comes as little surprise, therefore, that Arsenal are not the only player looking to sign the attacking midfielder.

While early Liverpool links with Wirtz have been debunked, this latest report claims that Bayern Munich will throw their hat in the ring, while Real Madrid are also believed to be in the picture to land the playmaker.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if the door opens for Arsenal to land Wirtz, who is valued at €130million by Transfermarkt, for a fee of around £80million (€100million), then they should do all they can to make this happen.

Wirtz is one of the most talented attacking players in Europe and it is clear that he has the ambition to match after inspiring Leverkusen to their first-ever title last season.

Competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could be the biggest sticking point here, however, with Arsenal sporting director Edu and Arteta knowing they must put in one heck of a sales pitch if they are to convince Wirtz to snub two of Europe's biggest sides.