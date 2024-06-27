Arsenal agree deal for first signing of the summer: report

Arsenal have agreed their first transfer of the summer and could announce it very soon.

That's according to reports that say the Gunners have begun their business after a quiet start to the window. Mikel Arteta is yet to confirm a new buy but it is heavily expected that David Raya will join permanently, following his appearance in press shots for the new Arsenal home shirt.

Now, he could be joined by a fellow Spaniard.

David Raya is expected to join imminently (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Express are citing unnamed reports in Spain that Joan Garcia of Espanyol is set to arrive at the Emirates Stadium imminently.

Garcia is of a similar mould to Raya in that he is an excellent cross claimer and strong with the ball at his feet, providing Arteta with two stylistically similar options between the sticks.

VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

Backup keeper Aaron Ramsdale – who Raya displaced – is expected to depart, in search of first-team football. The England international joined in 2021 and almost immediately took the No.1 jersey from Bernd Leno but fell behind Raya in the pecking order when Arsenal were presented with the golden opportunity to land the Spaniard, after trying to sign him in 2020.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a sensible signing for the north Londoners, with Garcia a reliable enough No.2. This isn't a complicated transfer for Arteta and should go through without too much of a hitch.

Joan Garcia is Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arteta and Co. will be hoping that the prospective sale of Ramsdale brings in extra money to spend this summer.

Garcia is valued at €800k by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, Joshua Kimmich has been linked and Mikel Merino is on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, as well.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.