Arsenal bid for Brazilian wonderkid reported, as Edu could use connections to conclude deal

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has raided his contact book and brokered deals to get Brazilian stars to the Emirates Stadium to the past

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Director Edu Gaspar during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 13, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Arsenal are in the race to sign a Brazilian wonderkid, as the samba continent at London Colney could continue to grow. 

The Gunners have signed a number of South American stars in recent years with the likes of Willian and David Luiz joining from Chelsea before Gabriels Martinelli, Magalhaes and Jesus joined in 2019, 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Much of this strategy is credited to Brazilian sporting director Edu Gaspar, who won Arsenal's last title in 2003/04. The ex-midfielder is said to have a good relationship with clubs back in his homeland and previously worked in the Selecao's national setup. 

Gabriel Martinelli receives the Arsenal player of the month award from Arsenal Technical Director Edu the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 23, 2022 in London, England.

Mundo Deportivo via the Express has reported the north Londoners' intention to bid for Estavao Willian, known as Messinho back in Brazil, due to his likeness to Lionel Messi.

Chelsea are interested too, as per fellow Spanish outlet Sport, with neither side needing to worry about this month's financial restrictions when it comes to signing the teenager. Born in 2007, Messinho is still just 16 and unable to move to Europe until he turns 18 – just like recent El Clasico captures Endrick and Vitor Roque.

Any move for the starlet would see Messinho move to the Premier League in 2025, meaning that the London clubs have time to structure an offer that suits them financially. 

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 09: Estevao of Brazil poses for a photo during the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 on November 09, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Palmeiras are said to be demanding over €50 million for the player – but the transfer could be negotiable. According to AS, Endrick's eventual move to Real Madrid came to a base fee of €35m with a whopping €25m of add-ons and performance-related goals attached to it.

Messinho is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt already. 

