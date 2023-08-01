Arsenal could make Leandro Trossard surplus to requirements this summer – despite signing him mere months ago: report

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard could find his game time significantly reduced next season at the Emirates Stadium – especially if this summer's transfer plans pan out the way manager Mikel Arteta intends.

The Belgian joined Arsenal for a reported £21 million from Brighton & Hove Albion back in January, immediately boosting the Gunners' title hopes. Trossard played a major part in the rest of the season, featuring across the front three as Arteta's side ended up second in the Premier League.

But with the Basque boss said to be keen on adding yet another attacking midfielder to his already stacked squad to his side, Trossard's days could be numbered, according to one report.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a plethora of attacking midfielders – and may yet add another (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Express have claimed that Arsenal's pursuit of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus could leave Trossard's "Arsenal dream well and truly dead in the water", as Arteta reshapes his side ahead of the new season.

The acquisition of a defensive-minded No.6 in Declan Rice has enabled Arteta to play with more attacking No.8s in preseason – and Trossard has featured in such a position behind the striker, in the space which he told Arsenal.com when he signed that he prefers to play.

The north Londoners already have Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira able to slot into that berth, with Kudus able to operate there, too. Trossard would like see a reduction in his minutes were Kudus to join.

Luckily for Trossard, a move for the Ghanaian is yet to materialise.

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"There are clubs that have informally enquired about him," Ajax sporting director and former Arsenal staff member, Sven Mislintat told Aglemeen Dagblad when asked about the 22-year-old. "I don’t expect an offer very soon: Perhaps the interest is not as serious as everyone thinks."

Transfermarkt values Kudus at €22m.

