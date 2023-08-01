Arsenal could make Leandro Trossard surplus to requirements this summer – despite signing him mere months ago: report
Arsenal only bought Leandro Trossard in January – but according to one report, he faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard could find his game time significantly reduced next season at the Emirates Stadium – especially if this summer's transfer plans pan out the way manager Mikel Arteta intends.
The Belgian joined Arsenal for a reported £21 million from Brighton & Hove Albion back in January, immediately boosting the Gunners' title hopes. Trossard played a major part in the rest of the season, featuring across the front three as Arteta's side ended up second in the Premier League.
But with the Basque boss said to be keen on adding yet another attacking midfielder to his already stacked squad to his side, Trossard's days could be numbered, according to one report.
The Express have claimed that Arsenal's pursuit of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus could leave Trossard's "Arsenal dream well and truly dead in the water", as Arteta reshapes his side ahead of the new season.
The acquisition of a defensive-minded No.6 in Declan Rice has enabled Arteta to play with more attacking No.8s in preseason – and Trossard has featured in such a position behind the striker, in the space which he told Arsenal.com when he signed that he prefers to play.
The north Londoners already have Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira able to slot into that berth, with Kudus able to operate there, too. Trossard would like see a reduction in his minutes were Kudus to join.
Luckily for Trossard, a move for the Ghanaian is yet to materialise.
"There are clubs that have informally enquired about him," Ajax sporting director and former Arsenal staff member, Sven Mislintat told Aglemeen Dagblad when asked about the 22-year-old. "I don’t expect an offer very soon: Perhaps the interest is not as serious as everyone thinks."
Transfermarkt values Kudus at €22m.
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
