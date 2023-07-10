Arsenal preparing shock double swoop for ANOTHER Manchester City pair: report

Arsenal are once again targeting two Manchester City players this transfer window, after their signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko proved so successful last season.

Mikel Arteta worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019 before taking over at the Emirates Stadium, and the Spaniard wants to bolster his Arsenal squad even further ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners have already completed the signing of Kai Havertz this summer, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber set to be announced in the coming days. Arteta isn't content with resting on his laurels, though, and is set to return to Manchester City and demand two more players.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Arsenal want to sign Kyle Walker and Julian Alvarez, in a deal that would be worth €76m overall.

Walker seems a feasible option, considering the 33-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal and reports have repeatedly linked him with a move to Bayern Munich. He did spend eight years at Tottenham Hotspur, though, potentially complicating any deal from his side.

The publication suggests Walker would cost €16m, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €13m.

While Walker fought his way back into the first-team at Manchester City for the run-in to their historic treble, his failure to start the Champions League final has reportedly left him open to a move away from the Etihad.

Arsenal want Kyle Walker at the club next season (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Alvarez, meanwhile, has had minutes somewhat limited for City due to Erling Haaland starting ahead of him, and El Nacional report the club would be willing to listen to offers for him. Valued at €80m by Guardiola's side, Arsenal want to negotiate a deal closer to €60m, the report suggests.

Argentina's starting No.9 in their World Cup win, Alvarez managed 16 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in England, though a large proportion of his minutes came off the bench.

Arsenal target Julian Alvarez started for Argentina in their World Cup final win (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

More Arsenal and Manchester City stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.

Meanwhile, after securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia.