Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu set for intriguing 'switch', following Jurrien Timber's arrival: report

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for what one report calls a "permanent switch" following the arrival of a competitor in his position.

The Gunners have been frenetic in the early weeks of the summer to complete deals for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with the latter yet to be formally announced. Another player arriving is Jurrien Timber, who plays at centre-back and right-back.

With Mikel Arteta currently having Ben White as his first-choice option at right-back and both White and William Saliba as options for the right-sided centre-back, Timber adds depth to that position – potentially pushing Tomiyasu down the pecking order.

Jurrien Timber of Ajax looks set to replace Tomiyasu as a backup right-back (Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

As noted by the eagle-eyed Tashan Deniran Alleyne of football.london, however, Tomiyasu has been training on the opposite side of the pitch.

The Japanese filled in at left-back in Oleksandr Zinchenko's absence last season, with Arteta seeing him as an option inverting from that side. Tomiyasu is naturally right-footed – though extremely ambipedal.

With Kieran Tierney expected to leave Arsenal this summer, it is possible that Tomiyasu plays more at left-back next term – though injury problems have hampered his Gunners career so far.

Jakub Kiwior is also an option in that position as a left-sided centre-back who can fill in at full-back.

Kieran Tierney's exit could facilitate a change in role for Tomiyasu (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal's only other centre-back, Rob Holding, may leave the club permanently this summer, too.

Tomiyasu is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €25 million.

