Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu set for intriguing 'switch', following Jurrien Timber's arrival: report
Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu has been out injured for a while – but now he's facing a shakeup at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for what one report calls a "permanent switch" following the arrival of a competitor in his position.
The Gunners have been frenetic in the early weeks of the summer to complete deals for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with the latter yet to be formally announced. Another player arriving is Jurrien Timber, who plays at centre-back and right-back.
With Mikel Arteta currently having Ben White as his first-choice option at right-back and both White and William Saliba as options for the right-sided centre-back, Timber adds depth to that position – potentially pushing Tomiyasu down the pecking order.
As noted by the eagle-eyed Tashan Deniran Alleyne of football.london, however, Tomiyasu has been training on the opposite side of the pitch.
The Japanese filled in at left-back in Oleksandr Zinchenko's absence last season, with Arteta seeing him as an option inverting from that side. Tomiyasu is naturally right-footed – though extremely ambipedal.
With Kieran Tierney expected to leave Arsenal this summer, it is possible that Tomiyasu plays more at left-back next term – though injury problems have hampered his Gunners career so far.
Jakub Kiwior is also an option in that position as a left-sided centre-back who can fill in at full-back.
Arsenal's only other centre-back, Rob Holding, may leave the club permanently this summer, too.
Tomiyasu is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €25 million.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.
Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs