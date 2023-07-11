Arsenal set to sign right-winger in huge statement of intent: report
Arsenal are still in the market for squad depth, with another forward on the horizon
Arsenal are looking at bringing in another right-winger to compete with Bukayo Saka on the right wing.
The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Kai Havertz early in the window and are on the cusp of confirming Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Those three signings will take Arsenal's summer spending to somewhere around £200 million.
While manager Mikel Arteta now has at least two players for every position now, however, there remains no stylistic replacement for Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old last season became the first Gunner to play in every game for two seasons running, highlighting the lack of depth in that position.
According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal would like to address the imbalance on the right flank by bringing in another forward on that side to compete with Saka next season. The move would be a big statement of intent, too, with two competitive options in every role on the field.
At current, Reiss Nelson – who recently signed a new contract – is perhaps the best fit to step into Saka's role, though Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have played there in a pinch for Arteta, while Gabriel Jesus has played there for Manchester City.
All three are right-footed, however – unlike Saka. The only left-footed options are Fabio Vieira, who Arteta views more as a midfielder, and Marquinhos, a young starlet who has only spent a season in England and whom the Express claim could leave this summer.
According to the Mail, one potential option at right wing, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, was a target for Arteta but would rather remain in south London under Roy Hodgson and further his development. It is unlikely that Olise would get too many minutes at Arsenal with Saka the obvious first-choice in the starting XI.
According to 90min, Barcelona pair Raphinha and Ferran Torres head up the shortlist for ideal right-wingers for Arteta to target, with both having played in the Premier League before. A cash-strapped Barça may be forced to part with one or both of them in order to strengthen this summer.
Arsenal take on Nurnberg in their first preseason friendly on Thursday.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.
Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Dean Jones
By Ryan Dabbs