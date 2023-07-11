Arsenal set to sign right-winger in huge statement of intent: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are still in the market for squad depth, with another forward on the horizon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before a training session on July 11, 2023 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at bringing in another right-winger to compete with Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Kai Havertz early in the window and are on the cusp of confirming Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Those three signings will take Arsenal's summer spending to somewhere around £200 million.

While manager Mikel Arteta now has at least two players for every position now, however, there remains no stylistic replacement for Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old last season became the first Gunner to play in every game for two seasons running, highlighting the lack of depth in that position. 

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal and his third during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Bukayo Saka is arguably Arsenal's most important player at just 21 years old  (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal would like to address the imbalance on the right flank by bringing in another forward on that side to compete with Saka next season. The move would be a big statement of intent, too, with two competitive options in every role on the field. 

At current, Reiss Nelson – who recently signed a new contract – is perhaps the best fit to step into Saka's role, though Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have played there in a pinch for Arteta, while Gabriel Jesus has played there for Manchester City

All three are right-footed, however – unlike Saka. The only left-footed options are Fabio Vieira, who Arteta views more as a midfielder, and Marquinhos, a young starlet who has only spent a season in England and whom the Express claim could leave this summer. 

According to the Mail, one potential option at right wing, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, was a target for Arteta but would rather remain in south London under Roy Hodgson and further his development. It is unlikely that Olise would get too many minutes at Arsenal with Saka the obvious first-choice in the starting XI. 

Michael Olise celebrating during UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group D: Norway U21 vs France U21, disputed on Dr Constanin Radulescu Stadium, 25 June 2023

Michael Olise was a target for Arsenal at one stage – but seems unlikely to move now (Image credit: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to 90min, Barcelona pair Raphinha and Ferran Torres head up the shortlist for ideal right-wingers for Arteta to target, with both having played in the Premier League before. A cash-strapped Barça may be forced to part with one or both of them in order to strengthen this summer.

Arsenal take on Nurnberg in their first preseason friendly on Thursday. 

Mark White
Mark White
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 