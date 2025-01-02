Arsenal 'first to show interest' in Dani Olmo, as Mikel Arteta discusses 'unbelievable opportunity': report

Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of Olmo

Arsenal are heading the queue to bring Barcelona superstar Dani Olmo to the Premier League.

The Spaniard is the subject of a bizarre saga in La Liga in which he's set to leave Barça for nothing this month, having only joined over the summer. Barcelona were only able to register Euro 2024 winner Olmo for the first half of the season when they used a loophole, exercising Article 77 of La Liga's rulebook to temporarily use up to 80 per cent of a player’s salary on an alternative in the event of injury, following Andreas Christensen being ruled out.

The Catalan giants are now scrambling to register Olmo for the second half of the season, however, and have launched a second appeal to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Arsenal are 'the first to show interest' in signing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo's Barcelona return could be short-lived (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Barcelona are hopeful of raising the funds in order to register Olmo – who is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – the star has attracted plenty of interest from overseas.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal were the first to show interest in bringing Olmo to the Premier League temporarily, with Bukayo Saka currently out of action.

Bukayo Saka is set to miss a signficant chunk of the season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Gunners are looking threadbare in attack right now, with midfielder Ethan Nwaneri deputising as a right-winger against Brentford last night in the absence of Saka and the on-loan Raheem Sterling.

Olmo is versatile enough to play in a number of positions across the frontline, boasting the kind of ball-striking that Arteta perhaps lacks in his ranks right now.

The Basque boss went on record after the victory on New Years Day as suggesting that his could could move for a player in January if the opportunity arose, discussing the possibility of an “unbelievable” chance to bring in cover.

“My focus honestly now is just about within the squad, the resources we have to be as competitive as we possibly can,” Arteta said. “We have many, many options to do that. And if something unbelievable [becomes] available and if the club is willing to do it, we'll have to consider it.”

Arsenal beat Brentford on New Year's Day (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, Olmo isn't necessarily the player Arsenal need. The Gunners are lacking a right-wing specialist, a creative spark and a natural finisher, with the Spaniard posing more questions than answers.

Olmo is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Brighton this weekend when Premier League action returns.