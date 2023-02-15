Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to sign ‘next Sergio Busquets’ – and complete their squad

Arsenal look like pipping Barcelona to sign the ‘next Sergio Busquets’, in a move that would eliminate the last weakness from the Gunners' squad.

Despite leading the Premier League table for most of the season and securing 50 points in the first half of the campaign, Arsenal's one weak spot has been evident, with a lack of depth behind Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has been missing or substituted for every defeat that the Gunners have suffered in all competitions this season, highlighting the need for a quality backup.

Manager Mikel Arteta addressed that issue in January with the short-term signing of Chelsea star, Jorginho. But with the Italy international a completely different profile, the long-term hunt is still on for a player who can replicate everything Partey offers.

Arsenal signed Jorginho in January – but are still looking for another defensive midfielder (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Xavi needs another player instead of [Sergio] Busquets. The number one pick is Martin Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad,” Journalist Eugenio Mateo Serrano told Calciomercato, regarding Barcelona's search for a long-term No.6.

“But it’s also difficult because Zubimendi wants to play in the Premier League, and for me, Arsenal are in pole position.”

Zubimendi has been compared to Busquets in the past for his composure on the ball, passing ability and positional awareness and with La Real flying high in La Liga this season – not to mention pipping Manchester United to first in their Europa League group – his star is rising.

Arsenal triggered the Spaniard's £50 million release clause in January but were rejected by the player himself (opens in new tab), who preferred to finish the season in the Basque Country before moving to the Premier League.

Matin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad wants to move to the Premier League (Image credit: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

It is likely that Arsenal have the 23-year-old as a backup option to Declan Rice, who is believed to be the priority target this summer. The Gunners have reportedly, in the past, used players with release clauses as secondary options behind their main targets, should they be unable to negotiate fees.

Zubimendi is valued at around €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal transfer news and stories

Arsenal look like investing well this summer, according to reports.

Interest in Declan Rice is ramping up – and the Gunners may have to break their transfer record for him – while Folarin Balogun's form on loan is posing interesting questions for Arteta.

Meanwhile, Glen Johnson has stated that Arsenal's success is temporary.