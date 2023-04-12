Arsenal in talks with bargain full-back, who's been spotted at the Emirates Stadium: report

Arsenal have entered the race for a highly-rated bargain full-back in a bid to strengthen their backline.

This season, the Gunners fielded their first team since 1986 not to feature a single player who had featured under Arsene Wenger. As the Mikel Arteta revolution continues, it seems as if one of the final pieces of the puzzle could be another right-back.

Currently, Arsenal have Ben White as their first-choice in that position with Takehiro Tomiyasu providing cover – but the introduction of a natural right-back would enable White to slot in at centre-back in the absence of William Saliba, who has been injured of late.

Ben White is Arsenal's current right-back (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

German journalist Christian Falk (opens in new tab) has claimed that Arsenal have made contact with Wolfsburg star Ridle Baku over a move this summer – and the right-back is open to the move.

"Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg got the call from Arsenal," Falk says. "The Gunners are interested in the German player who can play right-back and right-wing. But they’re not alone in their interest, as Chelsea made a call themselves during the winter window. Villarreal also want to make a bid this summer."

Chelsea are unlikely to follow up on their interest, having already secured Lyon star Malo Gusto as an understudy for Reece James next season. Regardless, Baku might choose the Gunners over anyone else, with speculation that he's a fan of the club

The 25-year-old has actually been spotted at the Emirates Stadium on Reddit (opens in new tab) in the past. Though his appearance didn't spark much rumour at the time, it would certainly add an intriguing dynamic to any move he makes, if he were a fan of the north Londoners.

Ridle Baku of VfL Wolfsburg is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Florian Plettenburg (opens in new tab) of Sky adds that Baku could be signed for just €15 million (opens in new tab), too. This would leave Arsenal plenty of budget for a new midfielder, with Declan Rice rumoured to be on the wishlist.

Baku is valued at €13m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

