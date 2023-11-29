Arsenal in talks with 'the next Cristian Romero' over move: report

Arsenal are targeting the next Nemanja Vidic, as Mikel Arteta brings in reinforcements to his defence.

The Gunners have been imperious in defence this term, conceding a league-low 10 goals thus far. William Saliba and Gabriel have been excellent at centre-back, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior options in the centre, too.

But there is still a worrying lack of depth – especially with Jurrien Timber still out injured. Tomiyasu, White and Kiwior can all play at full-back, with only Oleksandr Zinchenko as a specialist full-back ahead of them in the pecking order. Arsenal could be hampered by another injured at the back – and are looking to address that.

Jurrien Timber is still injured, leaving Arsenal short in defence (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to GOAL, Arsenal are in talks with Radu Dragusin over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Genoa defender has been complimented for his ability to rush out and meet attackers, compared favourably with another footballer plying his trade in north London, Cristian Romero. The Argentine doesn't just have a similar playing style but could have a similar career trajectory.

Both Dragusin and Romero were at Juventus earlier in their careers before heading to Genoa on loan. While Romero was eventually signed by Atalanta before making his big move to Tottenham, Dragusin was signed permanently by Genoa.

Radu Dragusin is in talks with Arsenal (Image credit: Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior is reportedly open to a loan back to Serie A, making Dragusin a direct replacement.

The Romanian is worth €10 million according to Transfermarkt.

