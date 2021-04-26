Arsenal transfer news: Joe Willock facing an uncertain future amid Newcastle United interest

Arsenal must decide whether to sell Joe Willock to help fund new signings or entrust the midfielder with a regular first team spot next season.

According to Football London, Willock’s impressive form on loan at Newcastle United is bringing the issue of his Arsenal future to a head.

After grabbing a late equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday, the academy graduate has now scored four goals during a productive loan spell at Newcastle.

Steve Bruce is keen to sign Willock permanently, but other Premier League clubs have also taken note of his impressive contribution to the Magpies’ survival effort.

He made seven league appearances for Arsenal in the first half of the season, before deciding to head out on loan in search of more regular playing time.

Since joining Newcastle in the January transfer window, Willock has played 10 league games, seven from the start, and chipped in with some vital goals.

The 21-year-old scored on his debut in an entertaining 3-2 win over Southampton, and he has found the net in each of his last three appearances despite coming off the bench.

His late equaliser rescued a point at home to Tottenham Hotspur and he followed that up with a winner against West Ham United.

Arsenal have decisions to make about several fringe players this summer, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, ahead of his latest goal away to Liverpool, Bruce enthused about Willock’s ability and his desire to keep him at St James’ Park.

“He is young, fit, athletic and has a big future. There are lots of conversations to be had,” said Bruce.

“He has thoroughly enjoyed it. He enjoyed the adulation of scoring. He has got three vital goals for us. Why wouldn't we want him?

“He is as quick as anyone at the club. We have to talk to Arsenal. If we can do something I would love to do it.”