Liverpool bid £100m for Newcastle United midfielder in shock Premier League move: report

Liverpool made a £100 million move for a Newcastle United star towards the end of the transfer window, according to one report.

The Reds ended the transfer window by signing young schemer Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, bringing the Dutchman to Anfield after just a year at the Allianz Arena. But with plenty of rumours around other moves, Jurgen Klopp could have refreshed his squad further and brought in a star from a major rival.

Just as with Moises Caicedo, Liverpool were even prepared to break their transfer record which has stood at £75m since the 2018 capture of Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk became Liverpool's record signing five years ago (Image credit: Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

According to AS, the Merseysiders launched a late offer for Bruno Guimaraes before the window slammed shut. Newcastle rebuffed the move out of hand.

With the Magpies about to compete in the Champions League for the first time in two decades, there is no desire for them to sell any of their big assets. The club will have to satisfy Financial Fair Play rules but have no intention of selling Bruno, despite the report stating that Liverpool could come back in for the midfielder.

VIDEO: Newcastle United - The Inside Story | How Eddie Howe Led Them To The Champions League

According to AS, Bruno's "name is listed in 'red' within Liverpool's roadmap for the short-medium term."

The hope could be from Liverpool's side either in January or next summer that the Toon would consider a sale of the player in order to balance the books. Newcastle had to bring in Lewis Hall on a loan with an obligation to buy – but a £100m sale of an asset would be a shortcut to investing a little more at once.

Liverpool wanted Bruno Guimaraes before Deadline Day (Image credit: Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool also tried to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade, according to AS.

Bruno is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt.

