Arsenal make approach for 'the next Thierry Henry', as next summer's superstar signing: report

Arsenal have begun the process to sign a star dubbed “the next Thierry Henry”, as Mikel Arteta gets serious about improving his frontline.

For the past two seasons, the Gunners have smashed their Premier League record for goals scored in a season. Last term's 91 eclipsed the previous campaign's 88 – some way more than Arsenal's three Premier League title totals of 68 (1997/98), 79 (2001/02) and 73 (2003/04).

But still, critics believe that the North Londoners lack an edge in front of goal – and it appears that Arteta agrees, as the club gear up to make a nine-figure signing next summer.

Arsenal open talks for ‘the next Thierry Henry’

Thierry Henry scored 228 goals for the Gunners (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

No one has been able to replace Thierry Henry at the Emirates Stadium since his departure in 2007 to Barcelona.

The Frenchman, ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest footballers of all time and no.1 in our list of the greatest-ever Premier League stars, netted 228 times for Arsenal – but now, his spiritual successor might be on the way to N5.

Henry is Arsenal's top scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sports Mole have this morning relayed reports that the Gunners have reached out to the representatives of Rafael Leao over a transfer in 2025.

The Portugal star has been compared to Thierry Henry in the past for his leggy dribbling, physicality and ability to cut in off the left flank – but has struggled at Milan in recent weeks with new manager Paolo Fonseca.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reported earlier this year of talks between player and employer to reaffirm his importance to the project, before Fonseca dropped the star altogether, only offering a cagey response of, “I believe in teamwork,” when asked of the decision.

Arsenal reaching out to the representatives of the star, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, suggests that the Gunners are in the market for a star who can play both on the left and up front.

Rafael Leao could be Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Leao should be Arsenal's top target for next summer, since he's a physical threat, who can play on the left and up front – meaning he could be a replacement for Kai Havertz or Gabriel Martinelli, or play alongside both.

The issue may well be the price – and his off-ball work may not be what Mikel Arteta desires. Concrete moves towards a deal are still a little hazy and it's not uncommon for clubs to approach several targets in this way without a deal ever materialising.

Leao is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham this weekend when Premier League action returns.